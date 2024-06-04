Nara Lokesh secures first victory by a huge margin of over 90,000 votes

TDP general secretary and son of Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, won from the Mangalagiri constituency with a record margin of 91,413 votes against YSRCP’s Murugudu Lavanya. While Lokesh secured 1,67,710 votes, Lavanya got 76,297 votes. With Lokesh's victory, the TDP has won in Mangalagiri for the first time in almost forty years.

It was only in 1985 that Koteswara Rao won in Mangalagiri when TDP's founder NT Rama Rao served as the party's chief minister. The seat was held by the Congress and later by YSR Congress party after bifurcation of the state.



This victory marks Lokesh's first-ever direct election victory. Lokesh was elected to the Legislative Council for the first time in 2017 through MLA quota and appointed to Naidu's cabinet. In the 2019 election he lost to Alla Ramakrishna Reddy with a margin of 5700 votes.

Despite the loss, Lokesh continued to work in the constituency and gained the trust of the public. Besides benefitting from the anti-incumbency factor against Jagan there was a sympathy sentiment among the voters as he lost in the previous election, according to political analysts.

His rival, Lavanya, is a debutante with a strong political background and a lot of local support as she belongs to Padmashali caste ( weavers) a Backward Caste (BC) community that is numerically dominant in the constituency.

It must be recalled that Lokesh had embarked on a 3,000 km journey across Andhra Pradesh aiming to engage with the youth of Andhra Pradesh under the Yuva Galam campaign. As part of the campaign, he traversed 92 assembly constituencies, 217 mandals/municipalities, and 1915 villages.

And after the arrest of his father, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, in September 2023 for his alleged involvement in the Andhra Pradesh state Skill Development scam, Lokesh took reins of the party and strategized the campaign against it.

The alliance of TDP, Janasena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is marching towards a victory in 165 of the 175 seats available. As per the updates from election commission TDP is winning in 134 seats, JSP in 21 seats and the BJP in eight seats. The YSRCP which stormed to power in 2019 appears to be winning only in 12 seats.