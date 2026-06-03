Nara Lokesh defends data centres, says can’t compare US and India

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Amid growing concerns over the upcoming hyperscale data centre near Vizag city being built by Google and the Adani Group, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh has defended the project. He said examples of resource depletion, environmental degradation and pollution from the United States cannot be applied to India.

Nara Lokesh also said his government was willing to listen to youngsters opposed to data centres, even as the Andhra Pradesh police sought to censor social media posts critical of the projects.

“It’s important to have conversations with people who believe that data centres are not good. Why do they believe that? A few examples from the US are bad examples for us in this country. We have one nation, one grid, which the US doesn’t have,” Lokesh said, referring to the integration of regional power grids in India. Lokesh was speaking at a conference on the theme ‘New Frontiers of Growth,’ organised by Bank of America in Mumbai on Monday, June 1.

He dismissed worries over water consumption, reiterating his government’s stance that nearly 3000 TMC of Godavari water flows into the sea every year. Nara Lokesh suggested that some of this water will be diverted to be used for the massive Vizag data centre projects.

Visakhapatnam MP Bharat Mathukumilli has also said that Godavari water flowing into the sea will be diverted to the data centres through the Polavaram irrigation project.

As per the Environmental Clearances (ECS) given to two of the three Google Adani data centre parks with a combined capacity of 1 GW, their daily water requirement is around 500 kilolitres. Annually, it is around 1.8 lakh kilolitres. The ECs granted to the Tarluwada and Rambilli data centre parks mention the source of water as the state’s Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department.