Nara Lokesh appointed TDP national working president

In a major reshuffle in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh has been appointed as its national Working President.

Nara Lokesh, the son of Chief Minister and TDP national President N Chandrababu Naidu, is currently the national General Secretary of the party.

The TDP on Wednesday, April 15, announced its Politburo, National, and State Committees, signalling a shift in its future trajectory.

Lokesh, who handles the portfolio of human resources development, information technology and electronics, is already seen as the heir-apparent of Chandrababu Naidu and his appointment as working president has sent a clear message that the 43-year-old will be the political successor of Naidu, who will be turning 76 on April 20.

This is the first time in TDP’s history that a working president has been appointed.

His promotion came nearly two years after the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in the state with a landslide majority.

This underscores a generational transition within the TDP, positioning him firmly at the helm of party affairs and indicating a clear roadmap for the party’s future leadership.

MLA Palla Srinivas has been appointed as the party’s state president, completing a leadership alignment aimed at strengthening the party structure ahead of future political challenges.

In a landmark move reflecting its commitment to women’s empowerment, the TDP has appointed its first-ever woman national general secretary, MP Dr Byreddy Shabari. She will serve alongside Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Rajesh Kilaru as national general secretaries.

The newly constituted organisational structure includes a 29-member Politburo, a 31-member National Committee, and a 185-member State Committee. The committees have been formed after extensive deliberations, factoring in social, regional, and political balance, while keeping long-term goals, including the 2029 elections and potential constituency reorganisation, in mind.

Of the 185 members in the State Committee, 122 belong to weaker sections.

Representation includes 77 members from Backwards Classes, 25 from Scheduled Castes, 7 from Scheduled Tribes, and 13 from minority communities.

The percentage-wise representation in the new committees is: BC – 40 per cent, SC – 25 per cent, ST – 3.8 per cent, and minorities – 7 per cent.

The party stated that committees have been structured broadly in line with population ratios, ensuring equitable participation across social groups. Women have been given unprecedented importance in the new structure, with 50 women included in the State Committee and significant representation ensured across the Politburo and National Committees. The party said this approach reflects its alignment with the policy direction of 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies.

For the first time, a Mandal Party President and a Cluster In-charge, Gantyada Sridevi and Guttikonda Dhanunjay, have been inducted directly into the Politburo.