Nandyala girl child's body yet to be traced, three minors arrested for gang-rape

Nine days after a nine-year-old girl went missing in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyala district, police officials have apprehended three Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) and arrested two adults on charges of gang rape and murder.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, July 16, Adhiraj Singh Rana who replaced K Raghuveera Reddy Nandyala Superintendent of Police (SP) three days ago, said that the child’s body is yet to be traced and search is still ongoing. “The three boys raped the child near a temple in Muchimarri and then left her body near the canal. The father and uncle of one of the minors went back to the canal and drowned the child’s body in the Krishna river,” SP Rana said.