Naidu’s wife Buvaneshwari, TDP cadres stage day-long hunger strike against his arrest

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders across Andhra Pradesh, including former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneshwari, staged a day-long hunger strike against his "illegal" arrest. Naidu himself also staged a hunger strike in the Rajahmundry Central Prison where he has been lodged for nearly three weeks now, according to party leaders.

Naidu was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation and since then, has remained in judicial custody. The former Chief Minister’s quash petition was already dismissed by Andhra Pradesh High Court. He has challenged the same in the Supreme Court.

According to TDP leaders, Naidu's fast began at 10 am and ended at 5 pm, as did his wife Bhuvaneshwari’s. The TDP called for a ‘Satyameva Jayate Deeksha’ on Gandhi Jayanti to protest the alleged autocratic rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They alleged that democracy is being undermined in Andhra Pradesh.