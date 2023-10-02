Naidu’s wife Buvaneshwari, TDP cadres stage day-long hunger strike against his arrest

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders across Andhra Pradesh, including former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneshwari, staged a day-long hunger strike against his "illegal" arrest. Naidu himself also staged a hunger strike in the Rajahmundry Central Prison where he has been lodged for nearly three weeks now, according to party leaders.
Naidu was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation and since then, has remained in judicial custody. The former Chief Minister’s quash petition was already dismissed by Andhra Pradesh High Court. He has challenged the same in the Supreme Court.
According to TDP leaders, Naidu's fast began at 10 am and ended at 5 pm, as did his wife Bhuvaneshwari’s. The TDP called for a ‘Satyameva Jayate Deeksha’ on Gandhi Jayanti to protest the alleged autocratic rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They alleged that democracy is being undermined in Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari sat on a day-long fast in Rajahmundry She, along with other women leaders of the TDP, undertook the hunger strike with the slogan ‘Satyameva Jayate’ at Quarry Centre in the town.
In a post on X, she said: “Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. Mahatma Gandhi's life had a message for us all: that any battle, no matter how difficult, can be won if we uphold the principles of truth and justice. His enduring legacy, especially the Satyagraha, continues to inspire us to embrace the power of truth in all our endeavors.”
Bhuvaneswari, who is Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of Heritage Foods, also remembered her late father NT Rama Rao, the founder of TDP and former chief minister.
“Today, my heart is filled with memories of my father, the great NTR garu, who devoted his life to the Telugu community. He taught us to always stick to the truth, no matter how tough it gets. His strong support for justice and his dedication to serving the Telugu people continue to inspire all of us, his children,” she wrote.
Meanwhile, Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, who is camping in Delhi, also observed a fast at the residence of TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar. Andhra Pradesh TDP chief K Atchannaidu along with other leaders also launched the hunger strike at party headquarters in Mangalagiri in Guntur district.
Family members of TDP MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna were also on a day-long hunger strike at NTR Trust Bhavan in Hyderabad. Balakrishna’s wife Vasundhara and others were on fast to show solidarity with Naidu. Balakrishna is brother-in-law of Naidu and also father-in-law of Lokesh.
Meanwhile, TDP vice-president Suhasini launched a protest at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad. She is the daughter of Naidu’s brother-in-law late Nandamuri Harikrishna. Former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi and other leaders also participated in the protest at NTR Ghat.