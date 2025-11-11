‘Naidu should be punished for false claims’: YSRCP’s Ambati Rambabu on Tirupati laddu row

YSRCP spokesperson and former Minister Ambati Rambabu on Monday, November 10, accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of making the “most malicious and irresponsible” charge against the previous Jagan-led government last year by alleging that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus. The shocking allegation had triggered widespread outrage against former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his role was seen with a lens of suspicion as he belonged to the Christian community.

The SIT investigating the case has now found that Bhole Baba Dairy, an Uttarakhand-based company, supplied nearly 60 lakh kg of adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at the cost of Rs 240 crore between 2019 and 2024. However, the SIT has not said anything regarding beef tallow being used in the ghee.

The ghee supplied by Bhole Baba Dairy was allegedly made by mixing adulterants such as palm oil, palm kernel oil, palmolein, chemicals such as beta-carotene, acetic acid ester, ghee flavour, and other adulterants. It was made in such a way as to “adjust” lab test values and to “maintain aroma” in the adulterated ghee, the SIT has found.

Sharing a news report of the incident on X (Twitter), Minister Nara Lokesh claimed that the SIT has “exposed the truth.”

“The guilty will face the full weight of the law. This isn’t adulteration - it is a deliberate assault on the faith of Hindus, a desecration of our belief, and a crime against the soul of Bharat. Those who played with the sacred must pay the price,” he said.

Responding to this, Ambati said that it is Lokesh’s father who should be punished for making unsubstantiated allegations that hurt the sentiments of Hindu devotees. He said that the allegation made by CM Naidu was not a mistake but a “calculated lie aimed at provoking emotions and misleading devotees.”

“Naidu should be in the witness box today, explaining why he played with the faith of crores of people without a single piece of evidence. No lab report. No forensic proof. No investigation. Nothing supported his wild claim. If anyone must be held accountable for hurting religious sentiments, it is Chandrababu Naidu himself,” the YSRCP leader said.