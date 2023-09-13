‘Naidu safe in jail, will take responsibility if anything happens’: Andhra Home Minister

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that the state government will be responsible if anything happens to former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu while he is in prison. Naidu was remanded to 14 days at Rajahmundry Central Prison as the principal conspirator in the Skill Development Corporation scam.

“All the allegations regarding Naidu’s security are untrue. He is well protected in a separate ‘Sneha’ block and has been provided with proper security from other inmates who are Maoists,” she said. Vanitha was addressing the media at the two day national conference of ‘Heads of Prisons of State and Union Territories on Correctional Services in Prisons in Amrit Kaal’ in Visakhapatnam.

The Home Minister also alleged that leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were making up concerns of security and unfairly accusing the Central Jail and the state government. The CID alleged that Chandrababu Naidu, his family and the TDP were the end beneficiaries of misappropriated funds worth around Rs 279 crore.

The Crime Investigation Department had earlier called Naidu the ‘principal architect’ of the AP Skill Development Corporation scam and accused him of misappropriating funds, framing incorrect documents and destroying evidence.

“The CID has very clearly stated that Naidu got involved with Siemens company and diverted funds via shell companies. There is no need for the state government to act vindictively,” the Home Minister added.