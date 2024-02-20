Mangalagiri MLA Ramakrishna Reddy rejoins YSRCP two months after quitting

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who quit the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in December last year, has rejoined the party in the presence of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, February 20. Ramakrishna Reddy, accompanied by YSRCP Member of P Ayodhya Rami Reddy, met the CM at his camp office.

“Jagan said he thought of me as his younger brother and expressed his confidence in my ability to serve the party like I had been doing earlier. I assured him that I would make every effort to ensure the victory of the party’s candidate, whoever it is. I made a mistake two months ago, and I am getting to fix that now,” Ramakrishna Reddy told the media after his meeting with the CM. He also stated that the YSRCP will return to power in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections under Jagan’s leadership.

Calling himself a “YSR man and a YSR devotee,” he added, “I have never criticised either Sharmila or Jagan. What’s happening between them is a family problem and I believe they will sort it out by themselves sooner or later.”