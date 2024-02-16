Man enters lion’s enclosure in Andhra zoo to click selfie, mauled to death

A man was mauled to death after he jumped into a lion's enclosure at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati on Thursday, February 15. The deceased who has been identified as Prahlad Gujjar (34), a resident of Bansur in Rajasthan's Alwar district, jumped into the lion's enclosure to click a selfie, according to reports.

Zoo officials said that Gujjar jumped into the buffer zone around the enclosure, which has a lion and two lionesses. When a security guard raised an alarm and ran after him, he jumped into a water tank and scaled the 12-foot high wall surrounding the enclosure and jumped into the secluded zone.

The man then reached the gate that is accessible only to the caretakers and entered the enclosure. The lion pounced on Gujjar and held him by his neck. The lion dragged him for a distance of about 100 metres. Gujjar died on the spot.

"Though our animal keeper noticed and cautioned Gujjar from entering the restricted area, he scaled the six-foot-high fence and jumped into the lions' enclosure," Tirupati Zoo curator C Selvam told PTI.