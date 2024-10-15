Lookout notice against YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna, party to move court

Former Andhra Pradesh Additional Advocate General and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s legal representative Ponavalu Sudhakar Reddy has stated that they will be proceeding with a quash petition against the look out notice issued by Andhra Pradesh officials against Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Sudhakar Reddy’s comments come after Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao’s told the media on Tuesday, October 15, that Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy would be detained soon as the Guntur SP has issued a look out notice.

Sajjala is the former government advisor, considered the second in command to former AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in the YSRCP. He has been cited as accused no 120 in the 2021 attack on TDP’s office in Mangalagiri town of Guntur district.

In 2021, the TDP central office was vandalised on October 19. The case pertaining to the attack on the TDP office was being probed by the Mangalagiri police. The AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday took over the probe into the attack. The police had charged YSRCP leaders and cadres with the attacks.