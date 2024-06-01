Lok Sabha exit polls 2024: TDP-BJP-Jana Sena expected to win big in Andhra Pradesh

Ahead of the official announcement of the Lok Sabha election results on June 4, the exit polls are predicting a victory for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). According to various surveys, the party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) is working in its favour, in its contest against the state’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) which won 22 out of the 25 Parliamentary constituencies in 2019.
The India Today-My Axis exit poll has predicted 13-15 seats for the TDP this time, followed by 4-6 seats for the BJP, 2-4 seats for YSRCP, and zero seats for the Congress and other smaller parties in the state.
In its 2019 exit poll for the Lok Sabha election, the My Axis poll had predicted that YSRCP would get 18-20 seats and TDP 4-6 seats. It also said the JSP would not win any seat. Its predictions were close to reality as the YSRCP in 2019 won 22 out of the 25 Parliamentary seats with a 49.89% vote share, while the then incumbent TDP won 3 seats with a 40.19% vote share.
“The biggest turning point in Andhra Pradesh was the arrest of TDP chief and former AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The arrest washed away any of the welfare measures adopted by the YSRCP,” said Axis My India’s Managing Director Pradeep Gupta, discussing the TDP supremo’s arrest for his alleged involvement in the AP skill development scam.
Speaking to India Today, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate for the Anakapalli Parliamentary constituency CM Ramesh said, “People are looking forward to the double-engine sarkar of the BJP as they are fed up with YSRCP chief and incumbent CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The results will translate in the Assembly elections as well.”
Similar to the My Axis poll, the ABP’s C Voter exit poll has also predicted that the NDA alliance, of which TDP and JSP are a part, would get 21-25 seats while the ruling YSRCP will get 0-4 seats this election. In 2019, the C Voter survey had predicted 14 seats for the TDP and 11 for the YSRCP.
People’s Pulse indicated that the TDP will win 13-15 seats, with Jana Sena and BJP winning 2 seats and 2-4 seats respectively. The poll suggests that YSRCP will not win more than 3-5 seats. According to the D-Dynamics exit poll, the NDA is likely to win 18 seats, while the YSRCP is expected to trail behind with 7. The Chanakya exit poll has predicted 22-25 seats for the TDP with the YSRCP getting 0-3 seats.
Six years after it left the NDA, the TDP had rejoined the alliance ahead of the 2024 elections. The TDP contested in 17 out of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, leaving two seats for Jana Sena and six for the BJP.