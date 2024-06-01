Lok Sabha exit polls 2024: TDP-BJP-Jana Sena expected to win big in Andhra Pradesh

In its 2019 exit poll for the Lok Sabha election, the My Axis poll had predicted that YSRCP would get 18-20 seats and TDP 4-6 seats. It also said the JSP would not win any seat. Its predictions were close to reality as the YSRCP in 2019 won 22 out of the 25 Parliamentary seats with a 49.89% vote share, while the then incumbent TDP won 3 seats with a 40.19% vote share.

“The biggest turning point in Andhra Pradesh was the arrest of TDP chief and former AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The arrest washed away any of the welfare measures adopted by the YSRCP,” said Axis My India’s Managing Director Pradeep Gupta, discussing the TDP supremo’s arrest for his alleged involvement in the AP skill development scam.

Speaking to India Today, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate for the Anakapalli Parliamentary constituency CM Ramesh said, “People are looking forward to the double-engine sarkar of the BJP as they are fed up with YSRCP chief and incumbent CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The results will translate in the Assembly elections as well.”