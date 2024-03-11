Locomotive of passenger train derails in Andhra, no passenger injured

The locomotive of the Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna passenger special train derailed in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday, March 10, evening but only the loco pilot was injured, officials said. Railway officials said the locomotive derailed near Kothavalasa station.

The first coach (second-class-cum luggage coach) was said to have been entangled. However, a tragedy was averted as none of the bogies got derailed and there were no injuries to passengers. The train (number 08504) was heading to Bhawanipatna in Odsiha’s Kalahandi district.