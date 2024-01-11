Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar quits YSRCP, likely to join TDP

Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party YSR Congress Party received another jolt as the sitting MP from Kurnool, Dr S Sanjeev Kumar, resigned from the party on Wednesday, January 10. He is now likely to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The qualified general surgeon and urologist resigned both as a Member of Parliament and from the primary membership of YSRCP. While this followed the party’s decision to change the constituency in-charge, Sanjeev Kumar told the media that he was unsatisfied with his performance as an MP as there was not enough support system within the party to do the job effectively. The MP, who remained low profile throughout his stint, also alleged that the party only claims to prioritise BC welfare but doesn’t act on it.

“I couldn’t do even 10% of what I wanted to do as an MP because there was no support system,” he said, adding that he had tried to get an appointment with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inform him of the decision many times, but was unable to meet him.

Sanjeev Kumar, a Backward Class leader, said he had only the position of the MP but no powers to address the problems of the people who came to him. He said that the party did not pay attention to his dream projects for the development of the backward Kurnool district. Dr Sanjeev Kumar, who heads a hospital in Kurnool, hails from the Padmashali community, which has a sizeable population in Aluru, Adoni and Yemmiganur Assembly segments falling under Kurnool constituency.