Kharge, Rahul to meet Andhra leaders to discuss 2024 LS poll preparations

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a meeting on Wednesday with the party leaders from Andhra Pradesh to discuss the poll preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Congress leaders, Kharge along with party leader Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and others meet the leaders from Andhra Pradesh to discuss the preparedness to take on the YSRCP in the state.

Newly appointed state in-charge Manickam Tagore, along with the state unit chief and other senior leaders will be present in the meeting.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the party headquarters here. According to the party leaders, Kharge has held meetings separately with the leaders of 24 states along with Rahul Gandhi and several other top leaders to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparedness.