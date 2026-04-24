Justice Lisa Gill appointed first woman CJ of Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, April 24, congratulated Justice Lisa Gill on her appointment as the first woman Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The Chief Minister posted on X that this “historic milestone” marks a significant step towards enhancing women’s representation in the higher judiciary.

“Over the years, Justice Gill has built a distinguished and exemplary legal career, adeptly handling a wide spectrum of matters spanning civil, criminal and constitutional laws, earning deep respect for her commitment to justice. I wish Hon’ble Justice Lisa Gill a successful, inspiring, and impactful tenure in upholding the rule of law and delivering justice with wisdom and integrity,” said the Chief Minister.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday notified the appointment of Justice Lisa Gill as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Smt. Justice Lisa Gill, Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court with effect from 25.04.2026,” read the notification by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Justice Gill has nearly 36 years of experience in the legal field, including over 11 years on the bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

She will take over as the Chief Justice from April 25, consequent upon the retirement of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur on April 24.

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, had on February 26 recommended the appointment of Justice Gill, then a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Last month, Justice Gill was transferred from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Andhra Pradesh High Court as per the new policy for early transfers of prospective Chief Justices.

Under the new policy, a judge proposed to take over as Chief Justice of a High Court may be transferred well in advance so that the incoming Chief Justice becomes familiar with the functioning and administrative affairs of the High Court before formally assuming charge.