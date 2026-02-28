J&K students body seeks Andhra CM's intervention in alleged harassment of Kashmiri students

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The J&K Students Association (JKSA) said on Friday, February 27, that it has sought Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's intervention in the alleged harassment of Kashmiri students at a Kurnool nursing college.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Friday wrote to Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu, seeking urgent intervention over reported incidents of harassment, verbal abuse, denial of Ramzan (Sehri & Iftar) arrangements, hijab restrictions, and violation of the fundamental rights of Kashmiri students at the Government College of Nursing, Kurnool." JKSA national Convenor Nasir Kheuhami said.

In its letter, the association stated that around two dozen Kashmiri students pursuing BSc Nursing at the Government College of Medical Nursing, Kurnool, have raised serious complaints. Many are young women studying under the Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) through AICTE counselling.

The reported situation has created fear, humiliation, and mental distress, adversely affecting their academic performance and overall well-being, it said. Khuehami said the students have alleged that they are being targeted on the basis of their Kashmiri identity and religion and subjected to systematic discrimination and harassment.