Jana Sena says Pawan Kalyan got surgery in Mumbai to avoid inconvenience in AP hospitals

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Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recently underwent a shoulder surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on July 11. Amid wishes for a quick recovery, many critics questioned his choice as an elected leader to avail treatment in Mumbai and not in Andhra Pradesh, questioning if it signals mistrust in the healthcare infrastructure in his own state.

Refuting the criticism, Jana Sena's digital wing , JanaSena Shatagni, said that Pawan Kalyan travelled to Mumbai for the surgery to avoid causing inconvenience to patients. In a statement, the digital wing said that wherever Pawan Kalyan goes for treatment in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, “thousands of supporters, well-wishers, and political leaders gather.” It said that this “disrupts hospital operations and causes inconvenience to patients who deserve a peaceful environment for their treatment.”

The party added that on many past occasions too, Pawan Kalyan had chosen to receive treatment at his residence or office for similar reasons. Even when he had COVID-19, he had remained under isolation at his farmhouse and availed treatment there instead of a hospital for the same reason, the post said.