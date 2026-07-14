Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena says Pawan Kalyan got surgery in Mumbai to avoid inconvenience in AP hospitals

As critics questioned Pawan Kalyan’s choice to undergo shoulder surgery in Mumbai, alleging it undermined trust in Andhra Pradesh’s healthcare infrastructure, Jana Sena Party's digital wing said the Deputy CM’s hospital visits in the Telugu states cause inconvenience to patients.
A photograph taken inside a modern hospital room shows two prominent Indian politicians, Pawan Kalyan and N. Chandrababu Naidu, sitting next to each other. On the left, Pawan Kalyan is seated on a chair, wearing a patterned hospital gown over light tan trousers. He has a full beard and an IV line or medical device secured to his arm. On the right, N. Chandrababu Naidu sits on a black office chair, dressed in his characteristic light beige button-up shirt and matching trousers. Behind them is an empty, adjustable hospital bed with white sheets and a brown blanket slouched on it, set against a blue accent wall equipped with medical outlets, an IV pole, and a light fixture. A small round table sits between them holding a cup and saucer alongside a plate of biscuits.
Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu
Written by:
TNM Staff
Published on

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recently underwent a shoulder surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on July 11. Amid wishes for a quick recovery, many critics questioned his choice as an elected leader to avail treatment in Mumbai and not in Andhra Pradesh, questioning if it signals mistrust in the healthcare infrastructure in his own state. 

Refuting the criticism, Jana Sena's digital wing , JanaSena Shatagni, said that Pawan Kalyan travelled to Mumbai for the surgery to avoid causing inconvenience to patients. In a statement, the digital wing said that wherever Pawan Kalyan goes for treatment in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, “thousands of supporters, well-wishers, and political leaders gather.” It said that this “disrupts hospital operations and causes inconvenience to patients who deserve a peaceful environment for their treatment.”

The party added that on many past occasions too, Pawan Kalyan had chosen to receive treatment at his residence or office for similar reasons. Even when he had COVID-19, he had remained under isolation at his farmhouse and availed treatment there instead of a hospital for the same reason, the post said. 

Pawan Kalyan recently underwent a surgery on his right shoulder at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital to treat a rotator cuff injury. The Jana Sena Party said the three-and-a-half-hour procedure was successful and that he is recovering under medical supervision. According to the party, Pawan Kalyan had sustained injuries to both shoulders in 2016, but postponed surgery until he completed his official commitments.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.

Andhra Pradesh
Politics
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com