Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan pledges Rs 50,000 to Visakhapatnam fire victims

Jana Sena party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan promised to offer financial assistance to the families of the fisherfolk who were injured and whose property was damaged due to the mysterious fire in the Visakhapatnam harbour. The politician-actor pledged Rs 50,000 to each and every one of the victim’s families.

The fire took place on November 18, and as of yet the source is still under investigation as there is no evidence whether this was any case of arson. The fire led to the destruction of an estimated 45-60 boats.

“I have decided to provide financial assistance of fifty thousand rupees on behalf of JSP to the owners of the boats who lost their lives due to the fire of more than 60 boats in Visakhapatnam Shipping Harbor. In the next two or three days, I myself will come and give them. Janasena will support their families,” he wrote on X.