Jagan’s YSRCP is not just defeated, it may not even become principal opposition party

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has faced a dismal loss in both elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and the Parliament, results for which were announced on June 4. The party led by former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy secured a meagre 11 seats against the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance’s thumping majority of 162 seats in the 175 member Assembly.

The YSRCP’s prospects are so bleak that it is doubtful whether it will be given the status of principal opposition party. In praxis, barring the minimal impact that Left parties and other smaller parties have on Andhra’s political landscape, the YSRCP will continue to be the major opposition against the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. However, official opposition status in the Assembly is a different ball game.

Any party has to secure at least 10% of the seats (18 seats in Andhra's case) to qualify as the official opposition and name a leader of opposition in the state legislature.