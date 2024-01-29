Jagan’s followers want Sharmila to use her married name, leave YSR’s legacy to brother

After founding YSRTP, Sharmila continued to bank on her father’s political legacy in Telangana too. At the start of her ‘Praja Prasthanam’ padayatra named after YSR’s yatra which catapulted him to success in 2003, Sharmila claimed that she would bring ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ to Telangana. In her time as a leader in Telangana since 2021, Sharmila was a vocal critic of the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led government, pulling them up for their use of excessive police force and criticising them repeatedly for their alleged corruption.

Sharmila merged her YSRTP with the Andhra Pradesh wing of the Congress and took over as the state’s Congress chief on January 21. Since then, YSRCP’s UK convenor, Dr Pradeep Reddy Chinta and several others from the party have criticised Sharmila on social media platform X with the hashtag #MorusupalliSharmila. The very use of the name ‘Morusupalli’ is gendered as it implies that with her marriage, she has departed from the YSR surname.

The criticism against Sharmila also alternates between her either being a ‘pawn’, a ‘betrayer’, a ‘homewrecker’ or a ‘dishonourable daughter’: all of which are supposed to be qualifiers of a woman who is not worthy of respect or political power.

The ‘fracture’ of the Reddy clan is further represented by Dr Sunitha Narreddy, daughter of deceased Kadapa MP YS Vivekananda Reddy joining Sharmila on Monday, January 29, as they visited YSR’s samadhi (resting place). It is worth recollecting that Sunitha has been fighting for justice since her father’s murder in 2019. The CBI has accused her cousin and Kadapa MP YS Avinash, and Avinash’s father YS Bhaskar Reddy, in the murder case. The opposition including TDP has accused Jagan of shielding them during the probe. With half the Reddy ilk on one side, Sunitha Narreddy visiting YSR’s samadhi with Sharmila further highlights the differences within the family.