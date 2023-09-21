‘Jagan will kill Chandrababu Naidu in jail’: Lokesh alleges threat to father’s life

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday, September 21, alleged that the YSRCP government intends to assassinate his father and TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajahmundry Central Prison. The former Chief Minister has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the Skill Development scam, and Lokesh claimed that the prison authorities have ignored Naidu's complaints about mosquito menace in the jail. Pointing out the recent death of Ganjeti Veera Venkata Satyanarayana, an inmate who died due to dengue, Lokesh raised suspicion that Chief Minister YS Jagan was planning to eliminate Chandrababu Naidu in the same manner.

Lokesh further alleged that the former CM was arrested without any evidence. “Suspicions are getting stronger that Psycho Jagan illegally arrested Chandrababu Naidu with the sole aim of eliminating him in jail. Arrested in a case without any evidence and by denying bail, they are planning to kill him in Rajahmundry Central Jail. The government is plotting to harm the opposition leader who is under Z Plus security in jail,” he wrote on social media platform X.

“There is no security for Chandrababu in jail. Though he has complained of severe mosquito bites, the jail authorities are acting indifferently. A prisoner belonging to Dhavaleswaram in Rajahmundry, Ganjeti Veera Venkata Satyanarayana, died due to dengue. Psycho Jagan is conspiring to do the same to Chandrababu. Jagan will be held responsible if any harm befalls Chandrababu,” Lokesh said.