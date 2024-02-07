Jagan Reddy denies making Andhra Pradesh debt-ridden

"Braving the odds of reduction in devolution of Union funds and reduced tax revenues during the last five years due to several reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic that resulted in Rs 66,116 crore revenue loss, the state government has excelled in fiscal discipline, debt management, and planning and implementation of slew of welfare schemes transparently,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister recalled that the state was bifurcated in an 'unjust' manner, allocating 50 per cent of the revenues to Telangana that represented 42 per cent of the population and the remaining 50 per cent to residual Andhra Pradesh that has 58 per cent population, causing the state a yearly revenue loss of Rs 13,000 crore.

Coming down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu for making 'false' election promises for political gains, he said fulfilling the promises will require more than Rs 1,26,000 crore annually. “When we are striving hard to implement DBT and non-DBT welfare schemes worth around Rs 70,000 crore annually, how can Chandrababu Naidu mobilise Rs 1,26,000 crore on his false promises," he asked.

"Like a copycat, Naidu made a mix of six election promises, picking them up from the election manifestos of other parties that won in other states with a view to cheat the people again," the Chief Minister said.

Debunking the theory of wealth creation advocated by the 'TDP-friendly media' for implementing the 'impractical promises', the Chief Minister asked why Naidu failed in creating wealth during his earlier tenures.