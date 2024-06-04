Jagan Mohan Reddy quits as Andhra CM, sends resignation to Governor

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, June 4, resigned from his post following the landslide victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assembly elections. Jagan sent his resignation to Governor S Abdul Nazeer, the YSR Congress Party said. The Governor is expected to ask him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till his successor takes oath.

Jagan sent his resignation a few minutes after addressing a press conference. He stated that the results were unexpected for the party. He wondered why the YSRCP suffered defeat despite implementing several welfare schemes, “benefiting crores of people.”

Conceding defeat, Jagan vowed to rise again with courage and declared that his party would continue to fight on behalf of the people. He wished all the best to the new government.

The TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance was heading for landslide victory as it won 123 seats and was leading in 37 seats. The tripartite alliance was also leading in 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

YSRCP has won only three Assembly seats and was leading in nine segments. It was also leading in four Lok Sabha constituencies

In 2019, YSRCP had bagged 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats.