Jagan meets AP Guv, shares 1 cr signatures against PPP model in govt medical colleges

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, December 18, submitted over one crore signatures to Governor S Abdul Nazeer, opposing the state government’s move to develop government medical colleges through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, which his party alleges is a step towards privatisation.

Accompanied by senior YSRCP leaders, Jagan met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and handed over the petition along with a detailed representation outlining widespread public resistance to the policy. Party leaders said multiple vehicles carrying documents containing the signatures were brought to Lok Bhavan in Vijayawada, where officials from the Governor’s office verified the submission.

Jagan told the Governor that the signature campaign reflected a “collective public mandate” against privatising government medical colleges and warned that such a move would undermine affordable healthcare and medical education. He described the campaign as a peaceful, statewide democratic exercise and said it should be treated as a public referendum on the issue.

Earlier in the day, the former Chief Minister paid tributes at the BR Ambedkar Social Justice Memorial, stating that the protest was rooted in constitutional values, social justice and the right to accessible healthcare. Addressing the media later, he said poor and middle-class families depended on government-run hospitals and that privatisation would inevitably lead to higher costs and exploitation.