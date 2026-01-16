Jagan flays CM Chandrababu Naidu after YSRCP activist's murder

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, January 16, reacted strongly to the murder of a YSRCP activist allegedly by TDP men in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, warning Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that he will "certainly have to pay the price".

Jagan accused Chief Minister Naidu of indulging in politics of violence.

"Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, the people will never forgive you for indulging in the politics of violence. You will certainly have to pay the price for such incidents. Never forget that what you sow today will inevitably be reaped tomorrow," Jagan said.

The YSRCP leader was reacting to the death of Manda Salman in Pinneli village under Gurazala Assembly constituency after he was allegedly assaulted by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers and leaders.