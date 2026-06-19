Jagan demands CBI probe into Vijayawada illegal detention case

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, June 18, demanded a CBI inquiry into the disappearance and suspected custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna at Krishna Lanka Police Station. He also sought strict action against all those responsible.

He alleged that the case involved not only the suspended Circle Inspector but also senior police officials, including the Vijayawada Police Commissioner and the State DGP.

YS Jagan visited Sai Krishna's residence in Krishna Lanka and consoled his mother, Gade Vijayalakshmi, and other family members.

Speaking to the media later, the YSRCP chief said the incident had exposed the alarming state of law and order in Andhra Pradesh.

Sai Krishna was reportedly taken into police custody on May 9, following which his mother repeatedly visited the police station seeking information about her son. He has been missing since then. His mother has filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court, but the police have not produced him yet.

YS Jagan said that instead of helping her, police officials allegedly mocked her and asked her to garland her son's photograph. Despite written complaints being submitted to senior police officials, no action was taken.

The former Chief Minister also criticised attempts to portray Sai Krishna as a mafia don or rowdy. Referring to concerns raised by his relatives, he said Sai Krishna was working as a gig worker to earn a livelihood and questioned why a person allegedly involved in serious criminal activities would need to do such work.

YS Jagan said the family approached the High Court by filing a habeas corpus petition after suspecting foul play. Only after legal intervention and public pressure did the authorities acknowledge the illegal detention and suspend the Krishna Lanka CI, he said.

He added that suspension alone was not enough and demanded murder charges against all those involved. He claimed that officials at various levels had failed to act despite complaints and warning signs.

Demanding a CBI probe, YS Jagan said only an independent investigation could reveal the full truth, identify everyone involved, and establish accountability. He assured Sai Krishna's family and other affected families that the YSRCP would extend full support in their legal fight for justice.