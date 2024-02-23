In view of security, two new helicopters hired for Andhra CM Jagan

The Andhra Pradesh government has hired two new twin-engine helicopters as part of the enhanced security for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The government earlier approved the proposal of the Andhra Pradesh Aviation Corporation Limited (APACL) to procure two twin-engine helicopters on rental basis to meet the flying commitments of the Chief Minister and other VVIPs. The CM’s helicopters are stationed at Vijayawada and Vizag.

According to Andhra Pradesh gazette, the DGP, Intelligence had stated in his letter dated September 15, 2022 that the Chief Minister is in ‘Z+’ category and is facing specific threat from left wing extremist, terrorist, fundamentalist elements and general threat from organised criminal gangs and anti-social elements and felt that the security arrangements of the Chief Minister need to be handled sensitively. The chief minister is currently using BELL 412 VT-MRV, an aircraft dating back to 2010.