In Andhra Pradesh, software flaws aid land grab from tribal and Dalit farmers

“Our ancestors made this land fertile,” tribal farmer Bonda Lakshman Rao said, as we walked past the houses, church, and community hall built over the years by the residents of Andhra Pradesh’s Gadabapalam village. But Lakshman Rao no longer has legal rights over the land his family had cultivated for generations. In the last decade, several Dalit and tribal farmers like him have been stripped of their claim over the land, thanks to falsified records and an algorithmic shortcoming that has been overlooked in the state government’s push for digital efficiency.

At the heart of the problem is Meebhoomi (Webland), the state’s digitalised land records portal launched in 2015, that has been automated to show both cultivator and owner as the same person, erasing tenant farmers and others who have been cultivating the land for generations. According to the portal, Lakshman Rao’s land is now ‘owned’ and ‘cultivated’ by a non-resident Indian (NRI), who was named neither owner or cultivator in the physical records.

The basis for this change is a report, allegedly prepared without following due process, by the Village Revenue Officer (VRO). It stated that eight tribal farmers had entered into an agreement with the NRI to hand over 23.4 acres of land in exchange for money and that the farmers had objected to the mutation of the remaining 12.6 acres of land, where their houses and church stood.

The farmers alleged that this report is false. “Without conducting an inquiry, how can records now show the NRI as both pattadar (owner) and cultivator? Moreover, how can a person who doesn’t even stay in India be shown as the cultivator?" Lakshman Rao asked, baffled.

While the push for digitalising land records was meant to streamline governance and welfare delivery, it has only deepened marginalisations. The digitalisation efforts have ended up denying the land rights of many farmers belonging to tribal and Dalit communities and other backward classes. As flawed algorithms, unchecked data entry, and opaque technical systems overwrite decades-old land rights, farmers are also losing access to critical welfare schemes that rely on digital records.

The issue lies not with digitalisation itself, but its chaotic implementation, with even government officials unaware of how to navigate the software or fix technical glitches. Human errors, made invisible through automation, combined with lack of digital access and oversight, are disenfranchising the most vulnerable, often with no avenue for redress.

With digitalisation, land records are now easily accessible to resourceful individuals including local officials, but out of reach to tribal farmers, who continue to struggle for network connection and access to smartphones. In fact, Lakshman Rao is one of the few in his village who can read English and navigate digital records.

The state prides itself on being one of the first to digitise its land records, along with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and became the first to complete 100% coverage under Bhu Aadhar, a unique land parcel identification number meant to track land ownership. Launching the Meebhoomi portal in 2015, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said , “People in the state need not go to revenue department offices for their land records and can [digitalise the records of] their ancestral lands without any hassles,” implying paperless transactions and decision making through digital records.

The records from the portal also serve as a gateway for welfare and relief measures, including the Union government-sponsored PM Kisan for landowning and the state-sponsored Rythu Bharosa that includes landless farmers. The state government uses the records to determine disaster relief and agricultural subsidies as well. Despite claims of 100% digitalisation of land records, the corrections are still going on , almost a decade later.

Disappearing names