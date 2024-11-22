IMD warns of intense rain in Andhra Pradesh, farmers urged to safeguard crops

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the coastal districts and Rayalaseema from November 25 to 28, due to a likely depression forming over the central regions of the south Bay of Bengal.

“An upper-air cyclonic circulation has moved west-northwestwards and is currently located over the East Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining South Andaman Sea, extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 23. It is then likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal in the following two days,” the IMD stated.

Ronanki Karmanath, Managing Director of the Disaster Management Authority, has advised farmers to take precautions to protect crops, especially paddy. He stressed the importance of ensuring proper drainage to prevent waterlogging and storing harvested crops in safe locations to avoid rain damage.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to remain vigilant and prepare for heavy rainfall.

Additionally, a cyclonic circulation has been detected over the Arabian Sea near the Kerala coast at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level. An intense observation phase may be initiated for the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts from November 24 to 27.

The IMD has clarified that cyclogenesis—the development of a low-pressure system into a cyclonic storm—is unlikely within the next 48 hours. However, as atmospheric conditions evolve, the system is expected to intensify over the subsequent 72 to 96 hours, significantly increasing the chances of cyclone formation.