IMD issues alert for south coastal Andhra amid heavy rain

Parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing heavy rain for the second continuous day on Tuesday, October 15. An alert has been sounded in some districts due to heavy rainfall forecast under the impact of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a well-marked low-pressure area over the central part of the south Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression and continue to move north westwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts for the next two days.

For South Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall over most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on Wednesday (October 16), and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on Thursday (October 17).