HRF challenges legality of Adani-Google Vizag data centre, demands immediate stop

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded the immediate halt of the construction of the Vizag Hyperscale Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, given the ecological sensitivity and rich biodiversity of the area. The project site, Adavivaram and Mudasarlova villages of Visakhapatnam Rural mandal, is located in close proximity to the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary and its notified Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ).
HRF also criticised the grant of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the state Forest Department for the 160-acre project. An HRF team visited the site on May 18 and said, “We were shocked to observe trees and vegetation being cleared and portions of the landscape already altered.”
It was on October 14, 2025, that Adani Enterprises, through a joint venture between AdaniConneX and Google, announced the development of “India’s largest AI data centre campus and green energy infrastructure” in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
It is a project with investment over USD 15 billion over five years (2026-2030).
“Data centres of this scale are notoriously water and energy-hungry, consuming billions of litres annually for cooling and maintenance across the world. In Visakhapatnam, where groundwater depletion, erratic rainfall and climate variability have already created acute water stress, such a project will almost certainly intensify the crisis, diverting precious water from local residents and amounting to a grave injustice,” HRF had stated on October 18.
Questions around the legality of the project are also being raised, because the project has not obtained Environmental Clearance (EC).
The project has been categorised as ‘B2’, as it is claimed to have minimal environmental impact. The HRF demanded that the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) direct the project proponent to seek Category A approval.
HRF also called upon the Union government to stop the Andhra Pradesh government from breaking environmental laws. They demanded that criminal charges be slapped against every official and agency involved in the “illegal forest clearing” at the project site.