HRF challenges legality of Adani-Google Vizag data centre, demands immediate stop

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The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded the immediate halt of the construction of the Vizag Hyperscale Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, given the ecological sensitivity and rich biodiversity of the area. The project site, Adavivaram and Mudasarlova villages of Visakhapatnam Rural mandal, is located in close proximity to the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary and its notified Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

HRF also criticised the grant of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the state Forest Department for the 160-acre project. An HRF team visited the site on May 18 and said, “We were shocked to observe trees and vegetation being cleared and portions of the landscape already altered.”

It was on October 14, 2025, that Adani Enterprises, through a joint venture between AdaniConneX and Google, announced the development of “India’s largest AI data centre campus and green energy infrastructure” in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

It is a project with investment over USD 15 billion over five years (2026-2030).