HRF alleges industrial effluent discharge into streams in coastal villages near Vizag

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The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded an immediate stop to the dumping of poorly treated industrial toxic effluents into streams in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) region of Atchutapuram and Rambilli mandals in Anakapalli district, near Visakhapatnam.

A four-member team from HRF visited affected villages on Friday, May 15, following media reports and amid long-standing complaints from local residents alleging rampant industrial pollution in the region, said a press statement issued on May 17, Sunday.

The team visited the Pudimadaka area in Atchutapuram mandal, and Seetapalem, Kamsali Colony, Lalam Koduru and Yerakannapalem villages in Rambilli mandal, where farmers and fisherfolk predominantly reside.

"During our visit, we directly witnessed toxic industrial discharges flowing from dozens of pharma and chemical units into [the two streams] Pillamma Gedda and Uppari Gedda," HRF said.

The rights organisation said that residents have repeatedly complained to authorities and political leaders about foul-smelling industrial discharges that have allegedly led to groundwater contamination, destruction of aquatic life, damage to agriculture and livestock and public health issues.

The residents told HRF that the water in the two streams was fit for drinking, agriculture, and household use until recent years, the statement said.

"With the rapid expansion of industries in the SEZ area…these streams have effectively been transformed into fetid sewers carrying hazardous waste," it said.

With the streams eventually flowing into the sea, the toxic industrial effluents are also entering fragile coastal and marine ecosystems, while also impacting livelihoods based on fisheries, according to HRF.

"Untreated or inadequately treated effluents continue to flow with alarming regularity into local streams, drainage channels and water bodies," the statement said, adding that the Atchutapuram Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), which is meant to process hazardous waste produced by these industries, is reportedly inadequate to handle the volume of waste generated in the SEZ.

HRF has demanded that authorities immediately identify, close and seal all outlets, pipelines and discharge points responsible for the dumping of untreated or inadequately treated industrial toxic effluents into the two streams and other connected channels in the area.

The organisation has also called for an independent scientific study into the industrial discharges in the SEZ region, including a comprehensive health and environmental impact assessment covering all affected villages.

HRF activists sought an independent inquiry into the role of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) officials and other regulatory authorities responsible for alleged enforcement failures. They said that the release of hazardous industrial waste into coastal ecosystems violates the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.