How Chandrababu Naidu’s dramatic arrest unfolded in Andhra's Nandyal from 3 am

“Does a former Chief Minister not deserve minimum respect? Why can’t you wait for morning”? These were the questions fired by TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu at the Andhra Pradesh police force that came around 3 am to arrest him. Though the Nandyal police and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) eventually arrested Naidu during the early hours of Saturday, September 9 for allegedly orchestrating the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation Scam, the drama played out for several hours.