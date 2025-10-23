Heavy rains lash Andhra’s Rayalaseema, likely to continue today

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A deep depression that formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified and is expected to move towards the northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts within the next 24 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said on Thursday, October 23.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned of moderate rains in south coastal AP and Rayalaseema, and heavy rains in a few places in Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

According to the RMC, the system, which initially developed as a low-pressure area, strengthened into a depression and later into a deep depression.

Although it was earlier predicted to intensify further into a cyclone, its proximity to land disrupted its structure and prevented further intensification. As the system approaches the coast, the associated rainfall pattern has also changed.

Widespread rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions in the coming days.

The RMC has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in a few areas and issued a specific alert for five districts -- Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet -- where isolated heavy rain is expected on Thursday.

Meteorologists said that after making landfall, the deep depression could move inland, weaken slightly, and later drift back into the sea around October 26 (Sunday). If this happens, the system may re-intensify over water, leading to another spell of rain early next week.

As of Thursday morning, Chennai and its suburban areas were already witnessing steady and at times intense showers.

The northeast monsoon, which set in on October 16, has been active across the northern coastal districts for several days now.

Parts of Rayalaseema and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh have been receiving heavy rain since Tuesday.

According to the AP State Disaster Management Authority, many places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema received moderate to heavy rainfall between Tuesday, 8.30 am and Wednesday, 8.30 am.

Srikalahasti and Thottambedu mandals in Tirupati district received rainfall of 184.6 mm and 176.8 mm, respectively. Kodur mandal in Annamayya district recorded 151.3 mm of rainfall during the same period. Seven other mandals of Tirupati district received rainfall between 109.2 mm and 149.4 mm.