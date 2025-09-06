Health emergency to be declared in Andhra village hit by series of deaths

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday, September 5, directed the health officials to take serious note on continuous deaths in Turakapalem village of Guntur district, declare health emergency in the village and rush all those people suffering with illness to hospitals.

The Chief Minister conducted a review on death of 20 people in Turakapalem village in the past two months due to unknown disease. He said health camps should be conducted in the village on Saturday and Sunday and medical tests should be conducted to all and prepare health profile of everyone.

The Chief Minister advised the health officials to take the assistance of doctors of AIIMS Mangalagiri and, if necessary, of international medical experts. He directed the officials to supply protected drinking water in the village. He made it clear that no new case should be reported hereafter. The officials said they suspect prevalence of Melioidosis virus.

The Chief Minister was informed that blood samples have been sent to labs and results will be available in another three days. They said that they are examining whether the virus spread from cattle as majority of the village depend on rearing cattle. The officials said that Melioidosis virus will spread during rainy season and floods and farmers are more prone to the disease they work in fields filled with rain water.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav also reviewed the situation in the village. He questioned the higher officials over the delay in identifying the cause of large number of deaths in the village. While noting that the village recorded 23 deaths from July to September 3, the health minister wanted to know why the officials were not alert. He expressed unhappiness over the functioning of the district officials.

Meanwhile, opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) blamed the coalition government’s negligence for the deaths. Senior YSRCP leaders Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and former minister Ambati Rambabu came down heavily on the government over the crisis in Turakapalem. They claimed that more than 40 villagers have lost their lives due to contaminated drinking water and official apathy.

Gopireddy strongly condemned the indifference of the government, stating that while villagers lack access to safe drinking water, liquor is being delivered door-to-door. “Every day, lakhs of litres of water are transported from Turakapalem to Guntur city through tankers, yet the locals are forced to drink polluted quarry water, which has caused widespread illness and deaths. Despite over 40 casualties, the government has not even acknowledged the tragedy. The village clinic exists only in name, rendered dysfunctional due to the negligent policies of Chandrababu,” he said.

He demanded that the government immediately supply safe drinking water, establish a special ward at Government General Hospital, appoint senior doctors for treatment, and provide compensation to the bereaved families.