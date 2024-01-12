HanuMan review: An engaging but simplistic Hindu superhero film

Prasanth Varma, the director of HanuMan, said in an interview promoting his film that it has at least four to five scenes which would evoke passionate reactions from audiences in north India. The film’s ‘pan-India’ or even global ambitions are evident, not just from the fact that it has been released in five Indian languages but also in English and four foreign languages. The interval card for the Telugu version said ‘Jai Shri Ram’ (in Devanagari), as did many audience members across theatres when the film ended.

In Tollywood’s Sankranthi race this year, HanuMan seemed to face the risk of being sidelined. So it’s appealing to root for the story of an ambitious underdog overcoming nearly impossible odds, both on and off the screen. But while this self-aware superhero film offers just enough to take us into its world without much resistance, it falls short of its ambition and promise, with a dearth of imagination.

HanuMan is the first Hindu mythological superhero film from the ‘Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe’. The deity Hanuman, who is the source of the protagonist Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja)’s supernatural strength, is an ever-present visual motif, most prominently as a massive, brawny CGI rock sculpture in a fictional Telugu village, Anjanadri. The playfulness associated with the deity is delegated to Hanumanthu, a petty thief, and a monkey voiced by Ravi Teja.