'Govt agencies weaponized’: TDP MP Jayadev Galla's farewell speech in Parliament

“Business leaders should be part of the political process as they drive economic development. They must have the #freedom to express their opinions and, if necessary, take a stand against the government without fear of reprisals. In India, they have to navigate the complex approval process and deal with numerous agencies, which can be weaponized by the party in power. Such actions not only defeat the very objective of #EaseofDoingBusiness, but can also alienate expertise crucial for economic growth and modern administration,” he said in the FB post.

The Guntur MP is known for his vehement criticism directed at the Narendra Modi government, however, he expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said it propelled the country to new heights. He also said the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya had “redefined and rediscovered our civilisation”.

“I compliment PM Modi ji for finally consecrating the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The entire country is greatly indebted to him. I plan to visit the temple one day as it realises the 500-year-old dream of the Hindus. The world knows us as an ancient civilization, but I must say that the stones may be old but they have been chiselled afresh. Our civilization is born again. January 22 has redefined and rediscovered our civilization,” he said. The MP also went on to list the top 10 achievements of the Modi government.

Jayadev had previously allegedly faced harassment in his business due to maintaining a viewpoint contrary to that of the ruling party. When he declared his break a week ago, the MP said that the challenging conditions imposed by both state and central governments had created obstacles in sustaining his political career. Speaking at a press conference, Jayadev said he had undergone two rounds of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate regarding issues he had raised in Parliament.