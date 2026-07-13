Google-Adani data centre: Chinmayi's Simhachalam post sparks debate with TDP

According to reports, 160 acres owned by Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam were allotted for the project by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), the state's industrial infrastructure agency in April 2026. It was then leased to Vizag Hyperscale Data Centre Park Ltd, a special purpose vehicle owned by Adani Infra (India) Ltd — a partner of Raiden Infotech India Pvt Ltd, the Google subsidiary collaborating with Adani on the data centre projects.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has since sought explanations from the state government, APIIC, and statutory bodies including the State Environment Impact Authority (SEIAA), after admitting a public interest litigation filed by environmentalist Bolisetty Satyanarayana, who is seeking cancellation of the allotment on grounds that transferring endowment land to a private company was illegal.

The handle @iTDP_Official, TDP's official digital wing handle, responded directly to Chinmayi, thanking her for "caring about Andhra's soil" but accusing her of "selective environmentalism" for opposing data centres while using platforms that run on them.