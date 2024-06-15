GHMC demolishes illegal structures at former AP CM Jagan’s Hyd Lotus Pond residence

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demolished the illegal structures in front of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad on Saturday, June 15. According to reports, the officials removed security sheds at Lotus Pond. The GHMC also demolished three sheds due to a complaint that they were obstructing the road and inconveniencing those trying to use the road.

According to reports, the four removed sheds were used to house Jagan’s security and officials from I-PAC, a political consultancy firm. Reports said that the officials had taken action because they had received complaints that the construction caused traffic on the roads and caused inconvenience to pedestrians.

This demolition comes shortly after the resounding victory of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) headed by Chandrababu Naidu in the recently concluded Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Other parties that emerged victorious were the actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chandrababu Naidu took oath as AP’s Chief Minister on June 12.