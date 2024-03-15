Geetanjali suicide: Andhra police arrest two for online harassment

The Guntur police on Thursday, March 14 arrested two persons in connection with the Geetanjali suicide case. 32-year-old Geetanjali, a resident of Tenali in Andhra Pradesh, took her life following incessant online trolling for praising Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government.
Geetanjali, received a housing plot under the YSRCP led government’s Jagananna Housing Scheme recently. After receiving her land deed in Tenali, she spoke to a local Telugu channel Mana Andhra and expressed excitement upon being a beneficiary of the scheme. In her video, she praised the Jagan-led state government which led to incessant trolling by social media users critical of the YSRCP.
“In the course of the investigation we found thousands of comments against Geetanjali ranging from sexually abusive remarks to people commenting on her children, her parents and her marriage. Following the harassment, she spoke to six of her close friends and relatives who tried to advice her but that didn’t help,” Guntur SP Tushar Dudi told local media on Thursday.
The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged that the woman died due to online harassment by people allegedly belonging to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena. Condemning the death, they also launched a social media campaign against the TDP and Jana Sena under the hashtag #JusticeForGeetanjali.
The SP added that in the course of the investigation, they identified 60 account holders chiefly responsible for the trolling. “Currently, accused Rambabu (46) and Venkat Durga Rao (31) have been arrested and will be produced before the judicial magistrate for remand. We are continuing with the investigation as per procedure,” he said.
The Superintendent of Police also said that Geetanjali’s death was a clear case of suicide. “Railway officials spoke to the loco pilot of the train in question. Geetanjali was alone and came in front of the train. The loco pilot tried to slow down but was unable to do so. Geetanjali sustained severe injuries and passed away soon after,” he added.
The Andhra Pradesh government had announced a sum of Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia to the family of Geetanjali. Chief Minister Jagan underscored the unequivocal stance on safeguarding the honour and dignity of individuals, particularly women. He reiterated that those who transgress the boundaries of respect and decency will face the full force of the law.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click for working helplines across India.