Geetanjali suicide: Andhra police arrest two for online harassment

The SP added that in the course of the investigation, they identified 60 account holders chiefly responsible for the trolling. “Currently, accused Rambabu (46) and Venkat Durga Rao (31) have been arrested and will be produced before the judicial magistrate for remand. We are continuing with the investigation as per procedure,” he said.

The Superintendent of Police also said that Geetanjali’s death was a clear case of suicide. “Railway officials spoke to the loco pilot of the train in question. Geetanjali was alone and came in front of the train. The loco pilot tried to slow down but was unable to do so. Geetanjali sustained severe injuries and passed away soon after,” he added.

The Andhra Pradesh government had announced a sum of Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia to the family of Geetanjali. Chief Minister Jagan underscored the unequivocal stance on safeguarding the honour and dignity of individuals, particularly women. He reiterated that those who transgress the boundaries of respect and decency will face the full force of the law.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726