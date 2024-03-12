Andhra woman dies by suicide, YSRCP alleges harassment by TDP, JSP

The death of 32-year-old Geetanjali, a beneficiary of Andhra Pradesh government’s Jagananna Housing Scheme, has created a political turmoil in the state. The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged that the woman died due to online harassment by activists belonging to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena.

Geetanjali, a resident of Sharab Bazar in Tenali, attempted to take her own life on March 7. She succumbed to her injuries on March 11. She is survived by her husband and two children.

According to her family, Geetanjali was a member of the YSRCP.

Recently, Geetanjali, who belongs to the Viswabrahmin community (Backward Class), was given a plot for free under the Andhra Pradesh government’s Jagananna Housing Scheme. Elated over this, Geetanjali had lavishly praised CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government for making her dream a reality.

After receiving the documents asserting ownership of the plot on March 4, Geetanjali told the media, “My dream has come true today as the house site is now in my name. I am very happy as I did not expect to receive it at this stage.”

Stating that she would vote for Jagan’s YSRCP in the upcoming elections, she said, “Jagan has fulfilled our dreams. I haven’t paid any money for the plot. Instead, I received benefits such as Amma Vodi, a pension for my father-in-law, financial assistance through YSR Cheyutha for my mother-in-law, and now, my dream house.”

Following Geetanjali’s enthusiastic speech, YSRCP’s official handle termed her the ‘Star Campaigner of the Day.’ About this, Geetanjali’s husband Bala Chander told TNM, “She could speak several languages and was talented. That was why she became a party campaigner.”

However, online troll armies of opposition parties started making disparaging comments against her.

Bala Chandar said that he was not aware of the online harassment his wife was facing. “She was on the phone for longer than usual in the past few days. She told me that she was preparing for an interview,” Bala Chander said.

Police have registered a case under section 174 CrPC for unnatural death and are investigating.

Condemning the death, the YSRCP has launched a social media campaign against the TDP and Jana Sena under the hashtag #JusticeForGeetanjali.