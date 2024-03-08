Gaami review: Vishwak Sen’s genre-bending sci-fi thriller is a gripping watch

Gaami, the debut feature film of director Vidyadhar Kagita, bears an eerie, almost other-wordly atmosphere throughout its runtime. There are always scary things we don’t quite understand lurking underneath – whether we’re looking at a dangerous trek through the Himalayas, an illegal human experimentation facility, or an ordinary village in Andhra Pradesh. Gaami frames itself as an occult thriller, before blending into science fiction, body horror, and a social issue drama, all with quite a bit of technical finesse.

The film begins in Haridwar, with the story of a trainee aghora (a Hindu Shaivite ascetic) called Shankar (Vishwak Sen). It then glides back and forth between the stories of Shankar and two more protagonists — a young girl Uma (Harika Pedada) who is the daughter of a Devadasi in Andhra, and an unnamed boy labelled CT-333 (Mohammad Samad) trapped in an unethical medical experimentation centre along the Indo-China border.

Shankar is a brooding man, with good reason to brood. He is severely averse to human touch; he seems to suffer a seizure, his body turns blue, and he seems to nearly die from pain whenever he touches another person. He is deeply starved of touch and physical affection, and isn’t able to assimilate into regular society or form close relations. His fellow aghoras, who live at the ashram he was raised in, believe he is cursed and throw him out.