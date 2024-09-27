From laddu to tallow: BJP's double standards on cattle politics

Politics in Andhra Pradesh is on a knife’s edge after the revelation that the ghee meant to be used in the world famous Tirupati laddu was adulterated — possibly with vegetable or animal fat. It has created a strange political situation in Andhra Pradesh where the party in power, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), is on an agitational path. TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and his allies Jana Sena and BJP, are squarely blaming the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the fiasco. The Hindutva spin factory is seeking to project the incident as a Christian conspiracy by linking it to the previous CM’s faith.

Lost in the din is the fact that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government played a key role in pushing the exponential growth of an industry that produces one of the most commonly used substances to adulterate cow’s ghee: buffalo tallow or beef tallow.

Beef tallow is one of the 14 adulterants mentioned in the Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food’s (CALF) laboratory report which tested samples of the Tirumala ghee. The report however clarifies two important points: one, that there are chances of false positives; and two, that beef tallow (or fish oil, palm oil, rapeseed, palm oil or linseed oil among others) could potentially, not conclusively, be one of the adulterants.