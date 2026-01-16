From health trackers to Puranas: Andhra CM Naidu’s pivot to alternative medicine

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Three-and-a-half years ago, Telugu news channels dedicated sufficient time discussing the health tracker ring worn by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo, then opposition leader and incumbent Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. A simple, no-nonsense platinum band, it went well with his signature beige attire. At that point in July 2022, the TDP chief was touring Chittoor, his home district.

“Many such devices have come to the market to help people maintain a healthy lifestyle. It is my appeal to all TDP functionaries to take care of your health by using such gadgets,” he had said.

The anecdote isn’t out of character for the TDP chief. Since coming to power in 1995 and four subsequent chief ministerships, Naidu has always been the disciplined, hard-as-nails pro-tech voice synonymous with business, and broadly a science-first approach. So it came as a surprise to many when his government passed an order in December 2025 allowing Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries.

TNM spoke to activists, looked at recent legislation and data, and changes in Andhra’s health policy to see how the TDP and its top leader have merged a pro-tech persona with alternative medicinal systems such as Ayurveda. Naidu has in fact been supportive of Ayurveda and herbal medicine for years now, since the bifurcation of the Telugu states. The key difference now is an increased spending on Ayurveda and a drastic shift in Andhra’s healthcare policy.