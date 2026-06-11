Four Andhra sailors stranded near Iran’s coast urge Indian govt to rescue them

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Nine Indians, including four sailors from Andhra Pradesh, are part of the 13 member crew of the cargo ship MV Pascal that is stranded near the Bandar Abbas port in Iran

The four Andhra sailors were identified as Komara Somaraju from Chintapalli Village in Vizianagaram district, Jerri Vishnu from Srikurmam, Durga Prasad of Amadalavalasa, and Parapati Ramana of Srikakulam district.

Their family members reportedly said that the youth travelled to Iran via a Mumbai-based agent after paying nearly Rs 5 lakh each and alleged that despite the completion of their six-month contracts, no arrangements have been made for their return. Somaraju’s parents alleged that their son has not received his salary for the past 12 months.

In a video message to their families, the men reportedly spoke of severe shortages in food and drinking water. They said they are surviving on one meal a day, which is three glasses of rice mixed with dal and shared among nine people, and two bottles of water once every three days. They said they have also faced a shortage of electricity after a technical glitch in the ship's engine. They added that they have not bathed in a long time, some have contracted skin diseases, and remain uncertain about their return home.

"We are living in darkness and are struggling to get even basic necessities. We request the authorities to help us return home safely," the sailors reportedly said.

The men requested their families to alert the Union and state governments to ensure their safe return.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM