Founder of Atheist Society of India Jaya Gopal passes away at 80

Jaya Gopal, the founder of the Atheist Society of India and the Scientific Student Federation, passed away on Wednesday, February 7 at the age of 80. His body was donated to the Andhra Medical College on February 8 and eyes were donated to an eye institute.

Jaya Gopal founded the Atheist Society of India on February 13, 1972, and championed the ideals of rationality and secularism following in the footsteps of Periyar. He was known as ‘Andhra’s Periyar’, as a mark of respect to his commitment to spreading Periyar’s ideology across several states, including Andhra Pradesh.