Former YSRCP MP Lavu Devarayalu likely to join TDP ahead of LS polls

Former Narasaraopeta Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu who had quit the YSRCP and resigned from the Lok Sabha seat in January over seat allocation differences is likely to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ahead of the state polls and Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May 2024.

Devarayalu, a first-time MP, had quit the party after he was told that he was being shifted to the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. The shuffling of MLAs and MPs is a part of the ruling YSRCP’s election campaign. So far, four lists of newly appointed incharges have been announced by the party.

YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy in December 2023 had remarked that the decision was based on assessment of performance reviews, presumably hinting at which candidate was likely to fare well and which wasn’t. “The decision was not a whim of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. There is nothing to hide. If someone who worked with us is affected by our decisions, we will try to hold discussions with them and try to work as a team. Our goal is to win with a better majority and serve the people of Andhra Pradesh again.”