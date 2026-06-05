Former YSRCP MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu arrested in Hyderabad land grab case

Cyberabad Police have arrested former YSRCP MLA from Andhra Pradesh, Bolla Brahma Naidu, in a case relating to the alleged conspiracy to grab prime government land worth about Rs 1,000 crore.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader, who is also the main accused in the case and was allegedly absconding, has been arrested in Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu.

The arrest came a day after the Telangana High Court rejected Brahma Naidu’s petition seeking anticipatory bail.

According to police, the case concerns an alleged attempt to encroach upon 10-acre government land in Survey No. 18 of Gandipet and to regularise it by creating and using forged Government Orders (G.O.s), fake revenue records and other fabricated documents.

The case was registered on May 23 at Narsingi Police Station on a complaint lodged by Gandipet tahsildar N Srinivas Reddy.

Narsingi Police and Cyberabad Police Economic Offences Wing have so far arrested a few other accused too as part of the investigation into the case.

According to the evidence collected during the investigation, Bolla Brahma Naidu, Bolla Ramesh, Radhakrishna and a few others allegedly conspired to create fake government orders, falsified official documents and forged records to illegally acquire government land.

According to the details that came to light during the investigation, it was found that Brahma Naidu had allegedly made financial transactions of about Rs 12 crore as part of this conspiracy. These funds were found to have been used to create illegal land rights through fake government permits and false documents.

According to police, the Telangana High Court rejected Brahma Naidu’s bail plea, considering the seriousness of the case, the stage of investigation and prima facie evidence.

Subsequently, the absconding main accused, Bolla Brahma Naidu, was identified and arrested on Friday, June 5, in the Kancheepuram area of Tamil Nadu as part of joint operations by Narsingi Police and Cyberabad EoW Police, the police said in a release on June 5.

Brahma Naidu is currently in police custody and will be produced before the court as per legal procedure, it said.

Investigations are continuing into financial transactions related to the case, fabrication of forged documents, misappropriation of names and signatures of government officials, as well as the roles of other persons involved in the conspiracy.