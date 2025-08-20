Former IAS officer alleges Pawan Kalyan misused Dy CM office for gains from movie

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
Former IAS officer and founder of the Liberation Congress Party G Vijay Kumar has filed a writ petition at the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a probe into Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan continuing to be linked to commercial activities related to films, while holding a ministerial office, in violation of rules.
The plea also sought a probe by the Anti Corruption Bureau and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into undue favours granted to a film which had him in the lead by hiking ticket prices, allegedly misusing his office.
The petition said the conduct of Pawan Kalyan violates the Code of Conduct for ministers framed by the Union government and adopted by several states including Andhra Pradesh.
In his petition, Vijay Kumar asked the court to direct the state to “initiate a fair, impartial and time-bound preliminary enquiry and/or criminal investigation into the serious allegations of misconduct, conflict of interest and abuse of public office and state resources by Pawan Kalyan.”
The Andhra Pradesh government had given permission to collect special ticket prices for his latest movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu, for the first 10 days of its release. The hike in cinema ticket prices for shows of the film from July 24 to August 2 was approved on July 19.
The plea came up in the court of Justice Venkata Jyotirmai Pratapa on Monday, August 18.
The petition said Pawan’s continued participation in movies as “unconstitutional, unethical and in violation of the Code or Conduct for ministers as per the principles of public accountability and the doctrine of conflict of interest.” The Code or Conduct mandates that “a minister shall not undertake any business activities or earn commercial income while in office.”
The IAS officer submitted that “despite occupying a high constitutional post as Deputy CM, he (Pawan) continued acting in the lead role, actively promoting the film and participating in related commercial activities.”
The IAS officer requested the court to direct the CBI to probe any potential criminal misconduct under Sections 7, 11 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He also asked the court to direct the Andhra Pradesh government to examine the “legal propriety and procedural justification for allowing extraordinary ticket pricing for the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan’s latest release.
“Ticket prices for single-screen theatres were raised by Rs 100 to Rs 150, and for multiplexes by up to Rs 200, exclusive of GST. Premiere shows were allowed at a staggering price of Rs 600 plus GST,” the petition said.
“On or around July 24, 2025, the official government program "Mana Ooru-Mata Manthi" (Our village-our interaction) held by Pawan Kalyan was broadcasted live from a cinema theatre in Srikakulam district,” the petition said.
This action signifies an inappropriate merger of state-sponsored initiatives with private commercial venues, raising serious ethical and legal concerns, the petition argues.
Vijay also asked for an independent enquiry into the use of public funds and resources, including police and district administration machinery in promoting or facilitating commercial events.
Pawan Kalyan was sworn in as the Deputy CM on June 12, 2024. He also holds the portfolios of panchayat raj, rural development and rural water supply, environment, forests, and science and technology.
The next hearing of the case is scheduled to be heard on Monday, August 25.