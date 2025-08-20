Former IAS officer alleges Pawan Kalyan misused Dy CM office for gains from movie

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Former IAS officer and founder of the Liberation Congress Party G Vijay Kumar has filed a writ petition at the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a probe into Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan continuing to be linked to commercial activities related to films, while holding a ministerial office, in violation of rules.

The plea also sought a probe by the Anti Corruption Bureau and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into undue favours granted to a film which had him in the lead by hiking ticket prices, allegedly misusing his office.

The petition said the conduct of Pawan Kalyan violates the Code of Conduct for ministers framed by the Union government and adopted by several states including Andhra Pradesh.

In his petition, Vijay Kumar asked the court to direct the state to “initiate a fair, impartial and time-bound preliminary enquiry and/or criminal investigation into the serious allegations of misconduct, conflict of interest and abuse of public office and state resources by Pawan Kalyan.”