Former CM Jagan booked for alleged attempt to murder on Raghurama Krishnam Raju

The Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday, July 11, filed a case against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former CID chief PV Sunil Kumar, Intelligence Chief Seetharamanjaneyulu, and others following a complaint by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and former MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju. The Undi MLA had filed a complaint with the Guntur police on June 10, claiming that there was an attempt to kill him in the police custody by the previous Jagan Reddy government.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Nagarampalem Police Station in Guntur, police have booked the accused under sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 197 (issuing or signing false certificate), 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 465 (punishment for forgery), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Along with Jagan, PV Sunil Kumar and Seetharamanjaneyulu, the case was also filed against then Additional Superintendent of Police R Vijaya Paul, and then Superintendent of Government General Hospital Guntur, Prabhavati, who allegedly aided in the crime.

Ramakrishna Raju was arrested on May 14, 2021 in a sedition case by the previous government for speaking against former CM Jagan, and allegedly instigating communal unrest in the state.

Raju said that he was arrested without due process including the absence of a medical examination or adherence to proper legal procedures.

After taking him into custody at the AP-CID office in Mangalagiri, he was allegedly subjected to physical abuse. He alleged that Sunil Kumar, Seetharamanjeyulu and others beat him with a rubber belt and lathi and did not allow him to take medicines.

Raju had earlier shared photos of his bruised feet suggesting custodial torture.

In his complaint, the Undi legislator said that the police tried to kill him through suffocation by sitting on his chest. “I firmly believe it was an attempt to murder me,” Raju alleged in his complaint.

Raju resigned from YSRCP in February this year and joined the TDP in April. The party fielded him from the Undi constituency and he won the election held in May.

With the TDP-led NDA government coming to power, Raju lodged a fresh complaint and the police initiated action against officials allegedly involved.

Meanwhile, reacting to the FIR against him, former CID chief PV Sunil on July 12 wrote on X, “I leave it to your wisdom to understand how an FIR can be filed anew in a case that has already been dismissed by the Supreme Court after three years of proceedings”.

